Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Warner Robins CME Church 200 Othal H. Lakey Circle Warner Robins , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nathan Vaughn Haugabrook

June 1, 1959 - December 31, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Nathan Vaughn Haugabrook, 60, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Nathan Vaughn Haugabrook, born on June 1, 1959 in Cordele, Georgia, USA, as the second child, is survived by the love of his life Ingrid Haugabrook, daughter, Tatjana Haugabrook, two granddaughters Sophia and Hellen, his parents; Herbert Lee Haugabrook and Jennie-Rose Haugabrook, five siblings; Crystal Witherspoon (James), Gregory Haugabrook, Lucretia Hill (Michael), Eric Haugabrook, Stacy Clarke (Lloyd); nieces: Briana (Nesto), Deidra, Natasha (Nick), Tashonda, Alora, Morgan, Jasmine; nephews; Alexus, Mario Marelez (Ashley), Marcel, Brandon (Danny), Michael (Kimber), Jason (Samantha), Mason, Derrick, Jamie; as well as many aunts, uncles, grand-nieces and nephews, and cousins whom he loved dearly.

Nathan's father, Herbert-Lee Haugabrook found his career within the Air Force; because of that, Nathan had the opportunity to travel the world with his family. After Nathan graduated from high school in 1977 he decided to start a military career. The Army sent him to Germany in 1978 where he met his future wife, Ingrid. He married her in 1980 and his daughter, Tatjana, was born in 1981.

His musical influence was inspired by his parents, who had their own bands in every country they lived. Nathan started his first musical experience at the age of 13 as a trumpet player in his high school marching band and as a French horn player in his classical high school orchestra. In Germany his musical career started in 1987 as the singer and songwriter of the Band "The Stick". His engagement was crowned by success in 1989 when The Stick won The Bavarian Rock Competition and had the chance to record their first CD, self-titled "The Stick."

But this was not enough; Nathan started little league football and basketball teams. Nathan took a big interest in underprivileged children. He became a major influence in their lives as "Coach" - teaching them discipline, respect and how to have good sportsmanship. Husband, bandleader, coach/mentor, Nathan continued to broaden his musical career. He became the front man of the band "Soul Sista" in 1991. His unique voice gave each song a special distinctive power. Still, one band project was not enough and he also was hailed as "the hottest voice of the German South" when he started his career in the Band "Triebwerk." Solo engagements by other bands such as "Soul Vaccination" and "Fresh & Cool" and many more events enlarged the fan circle.

As founder of the Band "Funk Agreement", he cast a spell over crowds of fans. His years of stage experience, his groove and his energy-loaded stage show always guaranteed a party atmosphere.

Nathan always says: "No matter who you are, or where you are from, you are my brother and you are my sister, Spread the Love."

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Warner Robins CME Church, 200 Othal H. Lakey Circle, Warner Robins, Georgia, 31088.

Go to





View the online memorial for Nathan Vaughn Haugabrook





Nathan Vaughn HaugabrookJune 1, 1959 - December 31, 2019Warner Robins, GA- Nathan Vaughn Haugabrook, 60, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.Nathan Vaughn Haugabrook, born on June 1, 1959 in Cordele, Georgia, USA, as the second child, is survived by the love of his life Ingrid Haugabrook, daughter, Tatjana Haugabrook, two granddaughters Sophia and Hellen, his parents; Herbert Lee Haugabrook and Jennie-Rose Haugabrook, five siblings; Crystal Witherspoon (James), Gregory Haugabrook, Lucretia Hill (Michael), Eric Haugabrook, Stacy Clarke (Lloyd); nieces: Briana (Nesto), Deidra, Natasha (Nick), Tashonda, Alora, Morgan, Jasmine; nephews; Alexus, Mario Marelez (Ashley), Marcel, Brandon (Danny), Michael (Kimber), Jason (Samantha), Mason, Derrick, Jamie; as well as many aunts, uncles, grand-nieces and nephews, and cousins whom he loved dearly.Nathan's father, Herbert-Lee Haugabrook found his career within the Air Force; because of that, Nathan had the opportunity to travel the world with his family. After Nathan graduated from high school in 1977 he decided to start a military career. The Army sent him to Germany in 1978 where he met his future wife, Ingrid. He married her in 1980 and his daughter, Tatjana, was born in 1981.His musical influence was inspired by his parents, who had their own bands in every country they lived. Nathan started his first musical experience at the age of 13 as a trumpet player in his high school marching band and as a French horn player in his classical high school orchestra. In Germany his musical career started in 1987 as the singer and songwriter of the Band "The Stick". His engagement was crowned by success in 1989 when The Stick won The Bavarian Rock Competition and had the chance to record their first CD, self-titled "The Stick."But this was not enough; Nathan started little league football and basketball teams. Nathan took a big interest in underprivileged children. He became a major influence in their lives as "Coach" - teaching them discipline, respect and how to have good sportsmanship. Husband, bandleader, coach/mentor, Nathan continued to broaden his musical career. He became the front man of the band "Soul Sista" in 1991. His unique voice gave each song a special distinctive power. Still, one band project was not enough and he also was hailed as "the hottest voice of the German South" when he started his career in the Band "Triebwerk." Solo engagements by other bands such as "Soul Vaccination" and "Fresh & Cool" and many more events enlarged the fan circle.As founder of the Band "Funk Agreement", he cast a spell over crowds of fans. His years of stage experience, his groove and his energy-loaded stage show always guaranteed a party atmosphere.Nathan always says: "No matter who you are, or where you are from, you are my brother and you are my sister, Spread the Love."Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Warner Robins CME Church, 200 Othal H. Lakey Circle, Warner Robins, Georgia, 31088.Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close