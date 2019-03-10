Nathaniel Everett
June 22, 1956 - March 5, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Services for Nathaniel Everett are 1:00P.M., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Springhill Community Church, Byron, Georgia with interment at Richland Baptist Church Cemetery, Fort Valley, Georgia. The family will greet friends, 6:30P.M,, Monday, March 11th at HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
801 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(912) 825-0760
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 10, 2019