Nathaniel Fed Wright, Sr.
December 25, 1953 - April 23, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Nathaniel Fed Wright, Sr. are 11:00 A.M., Monday, April 29, 2019, Bethel C.M.E. Church, 1668 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA with interment at Middle GA Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Alice Riggins, Macon, GA; father, Sylvester Wright, Chattanooga, TN; six sisters; four brothers; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and a loving devoted friend. The family will receive guest at 4236 Robinson Circle, Macon, GA. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
View the online memorial for Nathaniel Fed Wright, Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 28, 2019