Nathaniel Fed Wright Sr. (1953 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear about the homegoing of my long time friend..."
    - Neita-White Scott
  • "RIP my friend. My condolences to the Wright and Riggins..."
    - Janice Wright
  • - Gus and Shelia Sullivan
  • " Please accept my condolences for the loss of your love..."
Service Information
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-788-4300
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel C.M.E. Church,
1668 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA
Obituary
Nathaniel Fed Wright, Sr.
December 25, 1953 - April 23, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Nathaniel Fed Wright, Sr. are 11:00 A.M., Monday, April 29, 2019, Bethel C.M.E. Church, 1668 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA with interment at Middle GA Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Alice Riggins, Macon, GA; father, Sylvester Wright, Chattanooga, TN; six sisters; four brothers; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and a loving devoted friend. The family will receive guest at 4236 Robinson Circle, Macon, GA. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 28, 2019
