Nathaniel Glynn Sisson
April 2, 1932 - October 30, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Nathaniel Glynn Sisson, a double Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient who honorably served during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army, was called home to receive his heavenly medal on the morning of Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was 87 years old. The son of the late Rollin Sisson and Eliza Cleo Amerson, Nathaniel was born in Union Point, Georgia. Nathaniel worked in the Directorate of Supplies at Robins Air Force Base for 35 years until his retirement. He also owned a fruit stand in Warner Robins for several years. Nathaniel was a man who perpetually wore the full armor of God and in the 1960's became a longtime member of Southside Baptist Church. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he coached softball for many years. Most of all, Nathaniel was selfless, kind, and a blessing to all of those who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Nathaniel was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Fannie "Margie" Sisson; and daughter, Patricia Ann Sisson.
His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Danny Sisson (Ann) of Warner Robins, Evelyn Katsekis (Jimmy) of Perry; grandchildren, Kelly Munn (Aaron), David Sisson, Jennifer Hames (Jeff), Christopher Katsekis (Jordan), and Alex Katsekis (Kady); 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Jacqueline Sims of Warner Robins; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with a funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. Sisson immediately following at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Afterward, Mr. Sisson will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Nathaniel Glynn Session to the Hazel Colson Hospice House at 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry, Georgia 31069.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019