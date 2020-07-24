1/1
Nathaniel Jackson "Jack" Couch
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Nathaniel "Jack" Jackson Couch
August 27, 1926 - July 22, 2020
Macon, GA- Nathaniel "Jack" Jackson Couch, 93, of Macon, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hart's Chapel of the Cupola with Dr. Jimmy Asbell officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry St., Ste A, Macon, GA 31201.
Born to the late Pauline Smith Couch and Alvin Jackson Couch, Jack, graduated from Lanier High School in 1944. He served in the United States Navy and V12 program through Emory University and Duke University 1944–1946. He earned degrees from Georgia Tech as a Bachelor of Science in 1949 and a Bachelor of Architecture in 1950. He was a proud Yellow Jacket!
After working with Dennis & Dennis, Elliott Dunwody, and Ella Mae League, Jack was a principal and founder of Matthews, Holliday, Couch and Hollis architectural firm in Macon, Georgia, which later became Holliday, Couch, Hollis, and Jelks.
In 1955, Jack married Mary Virginia Thompson at Vineville Methodist Church. In 1962, they started their loving family. Until his death, he was a member of Vineville United Methodist Church and resident of Macon.
During his retirement, Jack and Virginia enjoyed traveling the world. Jack was passionate about visiting historical architectural homes and buildings throughout the United States and the world. Jack enjoyed creating architectural renderings of buildings he visited and admired.
Survivors include Jack's wife of 64 years, Virginia Couch of Macon; three children, Nathaniel Jackson Couch Jr. (Kimberley) of Gray, Georgia, Virginia Thompson Couch (Fehmi Dogan) of Izmir, Turkey, and Richard Jefferson Couch (Lesley) of Marietta, Georgia; grandchildren, Greer Couch, Cooper Couch (Logan), Margaret Adams, Lara Couch, and Baris Dogan; and great-grandchild, Gaven Couch.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Nathaniel "Jack" Jackson Couch



Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 24, 2020
Nat & Family, I'm so sorry for the loss of your father. Jennifer Grenko
Jennifer Grenko
Friend
