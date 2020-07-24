Nathaniel "Jack" Jackson Couch
August 27, 1926 - July 22, 2020
Macon, GA- Nathaniel "Jack" Jackson Couch, 93, of Macon, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hart's Chapel of the Cupola with Dr. Jimmy Asbell officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the American Cancer Society
804 Cherry St., Ste A, Macon, GA 31201.
Born to the late Pauline Smith Couch and Alvin Jackson Couch, Jack, graduated from Lanier High School in 1944. He served in the United States Navy and V12 program through Emory University and Duke University 1944–1946. He earned degrees from Georgia Tech as a Bachelor of Science in 1949 and a Bachelor of Architecture in 1950. He was a proud Yellow Jacket!
After working with Dennis & Dennis, Elliott Dunwody, and Ella Mae League, Jack was a principal and founder of Matthews, Holliday, Couch and Hollis architectural firm in Macon, Georgia, which later became Holliday, Couch, Hollis, and Jelks.
In 1955, Jack married Mary Virginia Thompson at Vineville Methodist Church. In 1962, they started their loving family. Until his death, he was a member of Vineville United Methodist Church and resident of Macon.
During his retirement, Jack and Virginia enjoyed traveling the world. Jack was passionate about visiting historical architectural homes and buildings throughout the United States and the world. Jack enjoyed creating architectural renderings of buildings he visited and admired.
Survivors include Jack's wife of 64 years, Virginia Couch of Macon; three children, Nathaniel Jackson Couch Jr. (Kimberley) of Gray, Georgia, Virginia Thompson Couch (Fehmi Dogan) of Izmir, Turkey, and Richard Jefferson Couch (Lesley) of Marietta, Georgia; grandchildren, Greer Couch, Cooper Couch (Logan), Margaret Adams, Lara Couch, and Baris Dogan; and great-grandchild, Gaven Couch.
