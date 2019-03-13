Nathaniel "Bulldog" Turner
March 23, 1959 - March 8, 2019
Fort Valley, Georgia- Services for Nathaniel "Bulldog" Turner are 2:00P.M., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Feed Center Outreach Ministry. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2019