Nathaniel White Sr.

Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
Obituary
Nathaniel White Sr.
May 26, 1932 - January 14, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Home-going service for Mr. Nathaniel White Sr. will be held today January 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his children: Wilma (Elwood) Reeves, Bobbie J. Edwards, Caroline Hicks, Vivian Rivers, Zaczanzcy White, Levon (Ronald) Smith, Garrell (Teresa) White and Joann White; sister Mrs. Annie Ruth Moore; 35 Grandchildren, 69 Great-grandchildren, 31 Great-great Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 20, 2020
