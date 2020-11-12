Ne'Lani McDanielsSeptember 9, 2020 - November 6, 2020Warner Robins, Georgia - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Baby Ne'Lanie Marie McDaniels. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Parkway Memorial Gardens located at 720 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, GA. 31093. Pastor Lindsey Napier will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving parents, Quantavious Heath And Aumari McDaniels, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements