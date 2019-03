Neadham "Ned" Ira DumasApril 28, 1944 - March 8, 2019Macon, Ga- Neadham "Ned" Ira Dumas, 74, of Macon, Georgia passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.in Evergreen Cemetery, Macon. The family will have a time of visitation on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.Born in Macon, he was the son of the late Neadham Ira Dumas Sr. and Ruth Elizabeth Alexander Forrest. He attended the Seventh Day Adventist Church and was a U.S. Navy veteran.He is survived by his wife of 54 years Jean Dumas, Son, Bobby Dumas(Tracy); Grandson, Dakota Dumas. Siblings, Pam Baltes (Steve), Debbie Drayton(Mike) and Guerry Forrest. Aunts; Beverly Wade and Sandy Mullis as well as several nieces and nephews.Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.