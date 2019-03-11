Neadham "Ned" Ira Dumas
April 28, 1944 - March 8, 2019
Macon, Ga- Neadham "Ned" Ira Dumas, 74, of Macon, Georgia passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.in Evergreen Cemetery, Macon. The family will have a time of visitation on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Born in Macon, he was the son of the late Neadham Ira Dumas Sr. and Ruth Elizabeth Alexander Forrest. He attended the Seventh Day Adventist Church and was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Jean Dumas, Son, Bobby Dumas(Tracy); Grandson, Dakota Dumas. Siblings, Pam Baltes (Steve), Debbie Drayton(Mike) and Guerry Forrest. Aunts; Beverly Wade and Sandy Mullis as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Neadham "Ned" Ira Dumas
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2019