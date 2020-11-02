1/1
Neal S. Benge
1954 - 2020
April 3, 1954 - October 31, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Neal S. Benge, 66, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 31, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Roy Gibbs officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Neal was born in Macon, GA to the late Robert O. and Mary Grace Shelton Benge. He was preceded in death by a great niece, Claire. Neal served his country in the United States Air Force and was retired from Robins Air Force Base as a Graphic Artist. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Neal was a member of the National Wildlife Federation, and the Peace Officers Association and also runner up for the Federal Duck Stamp. He was a talented artist and was the illustrator of the book "Forever My Dove" by Ron Dailey. He had several art displays in local businesses and was known for his painting of the Macon Hay House named "Beauty of the South." Neal competed in archery tournaments and was a member of several archery clubs. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his wife; Glenda Benge of Warner Robins, children; Allyson (Todd) Hester-White of Athens, Clint (Kathy) Benge of Culloden, Julie (Alan) Rogers of Bolingbroke, granddaughter; Grace Benge, sister; Nancy (Roy) Gibbs of Cordele, nephews and niece, Brad (Amy) Gibbs, Chad (Lucy) Gibbs, Becky Galyean, great nieces and nephews; Hannah, Katie, Ford, Caleb, Halle, and Brody.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Neal S. Benge



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Memories & Condolences
November 1, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Malone
