July 26, 1950 - April 1, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Neal S. Foster, 68, went home to be with his Lord, on Monday, April 1, 2019. A Memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, April 12, 2019 in Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 12:00PM-2:00PM prior to the funeral. Burial will be private.
Neal was born on July 26, 1950 in Lagrange, Georgia to the late Arthur and Mary Foster. He retired Civil Service from Robins Air Force Base after many years of dedicated service. He was a very intelligent and quiet individual but very humorous and loved to make people laugh. In his spare time he loved playing chess, computer games and watching his favorite team, The Atlanta Falcons play football. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Roger Foster.
He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Jennifer Foster; sister, Marilyn Foster; special friend, Patricia Hess and nephew, Robert Foster.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 10, 2019