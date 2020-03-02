Guest Book View Sign Service Information Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Perry , GA 31069 (478)-987-2423 Visitation 1:00 PM Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Perry , GA 31069 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Woodlawn Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



PERRY, GA- Sarah Neena Hudson Bumpus, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020, after an extended illness. The family will visit with friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Immediately following the visitation, a Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Serenity Place Hospice, 504 Parker Dairy Road, Dublin, GA 31021.

Neena was born in Wenona, Georgia, and moved to Perry in 1956 from Cordele. She was a homemaker all of her life, creating a loving and inviting home in which she and her husband raised six children. Through the years, she enjoyed working in the yard with her flowers, nurturing and caring for them as if they were more children, perfectly grooming them to bloom on time and spread happiness to all those who drove through downtown Perry to see. Although Neena loved to be outside, one of her most favorite things to do was to cook for her family – her children and grandchildren. It made her full of joy to have all of her children around the table eating together and sharing their life stories with one another. As the family grew, her blessings became greater, which made her life so much sweeter. Neena was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Julious Hudson; her loving and devoted husband of 39 years, Eber L. Bumpus; a brother, Fred Hudson; and a grandson, Travis Roughton.

Left to cherish the memories they made with Neena are her children, Gay Valasky (Chuck), Brenda Roughton (Keith), Lee Bumpus (Linda), Felicia Sheffield (Buddy), and Jay Bumpus, all of Houston County, and Teresa Ramsey (Mark) of Statesville, North Carolina; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her sister, Ann Holt of Cordele; a brother, J.W. Hudson of Niceville, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.





Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 2, 2020

