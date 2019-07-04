Nell Adkins Cunard
Gray, Georgia- Nell Adkins Cunard, age 82 of Gray, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Coliseum Medical Center. Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 5, at the chapel of Moores Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Smarr officiating. Burial will follow at Baldwin Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Mrs. Cunard was a graduate of Midway High School in Hardwick and was retired from Central State Hospital. She was preceded in death by her father Bob Floyd Adkins, mother Betty Lavender Adkins and a sister Ann Harrington. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Gray.
She is survived by her husband Elbert Cunard; two sons: Steve Cunard and his wife Mary Beth of Byron, Chris Cunard and his wife Cathy of Macon, grandchildren: John Michael (Kala), Jason (Trinity), Alex, Ben (Chelsea), Sean (April), Rachel, Brian, Caleb, Kimberly, Noah and Hannah; great grandchildren: Violet, Tucker, Ansley Mae, Elliot and Wells.
Grandsons John Michael, Jason, Alex, Ben, Sean, Brian, Caleb and Noah with serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Moores Funeral Home.
Visit www.mooresfuneralhome.com to express tributes.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Nell Adkins Cunard
Published in The Telegraph on July 4, 2019