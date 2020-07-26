Nell McGehee MathisOct 5, 1921 - July 22, 2020Atlanta, GA.- Nell McGehee Mathis, age 98, passed away on July 22, 2020, in Atlanta, GA. Born in Macon, GA, on Oct. 5, 1921, to Nell Smith and James Thomas McGehee, Jr., she graduated from Miller High School, attended Woman's College of UNC, Greensboro, and Wesleyan College, Macon. She worked as legal assistant and court reporter at the US Naval Air Station Glynco and later became secretary to the commanding officer. In 1950, she married US Navy Lt. Evan Thomas Mathis, Jr., of Americus, GA. During 64 years of marriage, they lived in St. Simons Island, GA, Pensacola, FL, and Atlanta, GA. Mrs. Mathis was a Brownie and Girl Scout troop leader, co-president of E. Rivers Elementary PTA, life member and president of Ivy Garden Club, member of Peachtree Rd. Methodist Church, and volunteer at Pace Academy and Egleston Children's Hospital. She started Nell's Shells jewelry business and was a real estate agent. In St. Simons, she was a member of Cassina Garden Club and Christ Church, Frederica.Mrs. Mathis enjoyed painting, gardening, sewing, shelling, bird-watching, fishing, and cooking delicious meals from the bounty of the sea. She loved playing tennis at the Capital City Club, Piedmont Driving Club, and Sea Island Club. She shared happy times in Atlanta, St. Simons, and Little Cumberland Island, GA, as well as Brevard, NC. Returning to Atlanta in 2007, she and Evan were grateful for the loving care received from their doctors, nurses, Belmont Village, and Homestead Hospice.Her welcoming smile and gracious southern manner will truly be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by daughters Lane M. Arnold (Robert) of Savannah; Nell M. Black (Ralph) of Atlanta; Carol M. Cartus (Bill) of Marietta; grandchildren Jeremy Ware (Christina), Nathan Ware (Erin), Susannah Ware Eastham (Jacob), Nellie Black Brewer (Eli), Carmen and Madison Groom; great-grandchildren Jonathan, Sophie, and Benjamin Ware; Fern and Everwin Eastham; Felix and Evangeline Ware; and Henry Brewer. Mrs. Mathis was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and eight siblings: James, John, Claude, Richard, and Othniel McGehee, Fannie M. Mitchell, Nida M. Ferrell, and Louise M. Frank. She was also predeceased by her first husband, US Army Air Corps 2 nd Lt. Robert E. Moreen of Salina, KS, who was killed in action in Burma during WWII.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Historic Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Coastal Georgia Historical Society (610 Beachview Dr, St Simons Isl, GA 31522) or Emory University - Fuqua Center for Late-Life Depression (1762 Clifton Rd NE, Suite 1400 MS, Atlanta, GA 30322).H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, Sandy Springs, GA