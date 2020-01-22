Nell Mimbs Pamperien
July 16, 1934 - January 20, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Nell Pamperien went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was 85 years old. Nell was the daughter of the late Milo and Laverne Mimbs. She grew up in Adrian, Georgia, and graduated from Adrian High School. After high school, Nell moved to Warner Robins and then to Atlanta where she worked for various accounting offices as a bookkeeper. After bookkeeping for several years, Nell switched careers and became an interior designer. A woman of steadfast faith, she was a lifelong member of Christ United Methodist Church. Nell was also an avid square dancer. Above all else, Nell was a Christian woman with a heart of gold and loved her family dearly.
In addition to her parents, Nell was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roka Doyle Pamperien.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her son, Rex Smith of Atlanta, Georgia.
Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating the life of Mrs. Pamperien will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Pamperien will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Nell Pamperien to Christ United Methodist Church, 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
www.mcculloughfh.com
Published in The Telegraph from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020