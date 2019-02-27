Nell Smallwood
Gordon, GA- Mrs. Nell Fuller Smallwood, age 93, of Gordon passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2 O'Clock in the Chapel of Williams White Columns Funeral Home in Gordon. Burial will follow in Ramah Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home of Gordon on Thursday from 6 to 8 PM.
Mrs. Smallwood was the daughter of the late Joseph Benjamin Fuller and Carra Loretta Elliott Fuller and was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Thomas Smallwood; son, Keith House; brothers, Ed and J.B. Fuller; and sister, Evelyn Lister. She was a native of Bibb County but had made her home in Gordon for most of her life and had retired from The Macon Hospital. She had attended Snow Hill Methodist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Terry House (Deborah Bush) of Gordon and Bill Dunbar (Nancy) of New Hampshire; daughter, Donna Marie Owen (Davis) of Warner Robins; 9 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2019