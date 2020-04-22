Nellie Jo Bolton Dial
May 6, 1932 - April 20, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Nellie Jo Dial, 87, of Macon passed away April 20, 2020. A private memorial service will be held April 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. Burial will be April 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder, Georgia.
Nellie Jo Dial is survived by her daughter, Deborah Jo Cook (Fred); granddaughters, Rhonda White (Mike) and Amy E. Cook; grandson-in-law, Mark Mathews; great grandsons, Dakota White (Greg), Cameron Mathews, Skylar Mathews, Chad Thomas Lamar NeSmith; sister, Barbara N. Hamby (Paul); and brother, William P. Bolton (Lindal).
She is predeceased by her daughter, Sandra K. White; grandsons, Gregory D. White and Fred Lamar Cook III; and sisters, Mary Wall, Francis Baker, Katherine Moon, and Margie Ferguson.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the caregivers at Heartland Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 5400 Riverside Dr., Suite 200 or 200 Northside Crossing, Macon, Georgia.
Please visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences and share memories with the family. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 22, 2020