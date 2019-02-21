Nellie Mae Chatfield
April 11, 1935 - February 15, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Tabernacle Prayer Christian Fellowship with burial in Macon Memorial Park.
Family contact: 5710 Frederica Place Macon GA
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 477-5737
