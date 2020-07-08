1/1
Nettie Redding
Nettie Redding
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Nettie Redding will be held 11 AM Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Stone Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Dexter Jordan will officiate. Mrs. Redding, 77, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Survivors includes her daughters, Betty (Leonard) Woodford and Marice Redding; two sisters, Lula (Sam) Fowler and Lola (Bobby) Strange; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Stone Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
