Nicholas Bowdry
October 19, 1954 - August 12, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Nicholas Eugene Bowdry. Funeral services will be private. He leaves to cherish his memories a daughter, Jennifer Bowdry Coley; two sisters, Linda & Kimberly Bowdry; two brothers, Herschel & Clyde Jr. Bowdry; two grandchildren, Loyal & Skylar Coley; one aunt and uncle, several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 17, 2019