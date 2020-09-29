1/1
Sept 1, 1940 - Sept 26, 2020
Juliette, Georgia- Nicholis Anthony Zamaftas, 80, of Juliette, Georgia passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late John Anthony Zamaftas and Sophie Karigan Zamaftas. He was a retired mechanic with Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company.
Mr. Zamaftas was a member of the Parkway Assembly of God in Macon and was a veteran serving in the US Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Luci Crawford Zamaftas, children, Anthony Alan Zamaftas(Suzette) and Laura Lee Quarles(Robert); Grandchildren, Michelle, Krissan and Sara Zamaftas; Faith and Melana Quarles; Whitney, Sydney, Zack and Jake Tucker. Three great grandchildren; Sister, Frances Peterson.
In Lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the Parkway Assembly of God, 5191 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, Georgia 31206.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
