Lt. Col. Nicky Lynn McCollough, USAF (Ret.)

April 20, 1943 - March 28, 2019

Byron, GA- Retired Lieutenant Colonel Nicky Lynn McCollough passed away on March 28, 2019, at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon, Georgia, following a brief illness. He was born on April 20, 1943, in Pryor, Oklahoma.

Nicky proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, enjoying a successful military career spanning more than 35 years. His career took him around the world, including three years spent living in Athens, Greece, with his young family. Nicky loved nature, old cars, rock-n-roll, and attending his grandsons' many athletic events. A proud graduate of Texas A & M, he also enjoyed watching Aggie football games on television. Nicky will be remembered for his clever wit and sense of humor. He was even known to pay his grandsons a dollar if they referred to him as a "good lookin' Grandad." Nicky was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and, above all, he was devoted to his family who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Pamela Jane, exactly one year ago. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Jackson McCollough, Sr., and Ethel Littlefield McCollough.

He is survived by his children, Tiffany Taylor (Lee), of Savannah, GA, and Summer Richardson (Joe), of Bonaire, GA; seven cherished grandchildren, Tanner, Drew, and Alec Cobb, all of Savannah, GA, Landon Bell of Bonaire, GA, Will Richardson of Auburn, AL, Taylor Bell Joest of Charleston, SC, Paul Ryan Bell of Atlanta, GA; sister, Jacqueline McIntosh, of Oklahoma; brother, Andrew Jackson "Sandy" McCollough, Jr. (Dawn), of Arkansas; two brothers in law, Dennis Webbert (Victoria), of Lawrenceville, GA, David Webbert (Renee), of Tulsa, OK; as well as many nieces and nephews throughout Oklahoma, Arkansas, and South Carolina. We love you and we will miss you, Grandad!

Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Magnolia Park Cemetery, where Nicky will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial gifts be made in Nicky's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 3525 Piedmont Road NE, Building 6, Suite 300, Atlanta, Georgia, 30305. This is an organization which both Nicky and his wife cared for deeply.

The family wishes to express thanks to Nicky's neighbors and friends in his cul-de-sac for the kindness and support shown to their mother and father over the years. Additionally, they want to express their gratitude for the wonderful and compassionate care provided by everyone at Pine Pointe Hospice.

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

(478) 953-1478

Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 30, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close