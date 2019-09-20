Nina Allene Hollis
April 17, 1935 - September 19, 2019
Macon, GA- Nina Allene Hollis, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 19, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Chris Minton officiating. The family will greet friends from 2:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella GA 31052.
Nina was born in White Plains, Georgia to the late Robert H. and Alice Marchman Stewart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur C. Hollis. Nina was retired from the Atlantic Cotton Mills. She was a member of Lizella Baptist Church, Royce Bledsoe Sunday School Class and the Golden Fellowship. She was a devoted and loving aunt, great aunt and friend.
She is survived by her nieces and nephew, Betty Brewer of Macon, Sandra (Mike) Franklin of Sandersville, Jimmy (Donna) Pittman of Oconee, great nephew, Ronnie Brewer of Macon, other nieces and nephews and many beloved family and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 20, 2019