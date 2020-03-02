Noah Logan Hamilton
11/30/1997 - 02/27/2020
Bonaire, GA- Noah Logan Hamilton, 22, died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Family will greet friends beginning at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron, with funeral services at 2:00 PM with Rev. Russ Bozeman officiating. Burial will follow in Perry Memorial Gardens.
Born in Macon, Noah was employed with DBI Services. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking out his boat, riding four wheelers and motorcycles, and going to mud bogs. He was a devoted family man that truly loved his family.
Survivors include his wife, Kelli Hamilton; their soon to be born son, Noah Logan Hamilton Jr.; parents, Peggy and Stanley Hamilton; brother, Mathew Montgomery; sisters, Mikayla Montgomery and Cara Punjabi; sister in law, Kasi Byrd; special uncle, Jeffrey Oliver; and many more friends and family members.
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 2, 2020