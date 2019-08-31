Noah Riggins
05/22/33 - 08/24/19
Macon, GA- Elder Noah Riggins , Macon Georgia passed away Saturday,August 24th peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Public viewing will be on Friday, August 30th at Beulahland Bible Church , Macon . Funeral Services will be on Saturday, at 1 p.m. August 31st at Old Marion Baptist Church, Dry Branch,GA.
Wheeler's Funeral Home, Sandersville GA in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 31, 2019