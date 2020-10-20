1/1
Noel D. Ferrell
October 9, 2020
Richmond, VA- Noel D. Ferrell, 94, of Richmond, VA, formerly of Macon, GA died October 9, 2020.
Surviving are her sister, Janie M. Ferrell; six nephews; four nieces; three great nephews; other relatives and friends.
Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, October 20 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Private graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 21 at Signal Hill Memorial Park. Brother Kenneth Logan, officiating. Online guest book at wwwscottsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 20, 2020.
