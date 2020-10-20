1/1
Noel D. Ferrell
Noel D. Ferrell
October 9, 2020
Richmond, VA- Noel D. Ferrell, 94, of Richmond, VA, formerly of Macon, GA died October 9, 2020.
Surviving are her sister, Janie M. Ferrell; six nephews; four nieces; three great nephews; other relatives and friends.
Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, October 20 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Private graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 21 at Signal Hill Memorial Park. Brother Kenneth Logan, officiating. Online guest book at wwwscottsfuneralhome.com


View the online memorial for Noel D. Ferrell


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Scott's Funeral Home
OCT
21
Graveside service
PRIVATE -- Signal Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-9095
Memories & Condolences
October 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
October 18, 2020
So sorry for your lost. This is Tee´s sister . I´ll remember her and all the energy she had. Loved seeing her walk the neighborhood
Carol Jackson
October 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family. I am praying that God will guide and strengthen you in this time of grief and sorrow. Ms. Noel will always be remembered in my heart as a kind, loving and vibrant lady.
Slavonia Lunsford
October 16, 2020
I'm going to miss my girl Ms Noel.She was one of the sweetest people I know She loved to walk a lot so I'm sure she's walking all over Heaven with that beautiful smile on her face.Love YOU NOEL.
Theresa Dewitt
October 14, 2020
Michael J Ferrell
October 14, 2020
Michael J Ferrell
October 14, 2020
I love you and miss you Aunt Noel
Michael J Ferrell
