Nona Louise Brock
Dec. 16, 1950 - Feb. 20, 2019
North Charleston, South Carolina- Nona Louise Brock, 68, of North Charleston, South Carolina passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home, Macon. The family will have a time of visitation on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Born in Macon, She was the daughter of the late Willie Eugene Partridge and Evelyn Bush Partridge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Andrew Brock.
Mrs. Brock was a homemaker, and was loved by her many family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Lee Brock (Tammy), Willie Eugene Brock(Paige) and Kelley Ray Brock(Christy); Siblings, William Terry Partridge (Karen), Anne Driggers(Robert) and Leon Eugene Partridge. Six grandchildren.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Macon, Ga. has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 23, 2019