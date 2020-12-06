Nora Elizabeth Gallman Cole
April 16, 1923 - December 2, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Nora Elizabeth Gallman Cole, 97, passed away Wednesday, Decemeber 2, 2020. No services will be held at this time, due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, 4490 Ocmulgee East Blvd., Macon 31217.
Mrs. Cole was born in Charlestown, Indiana the daughter of the late May Johnson Gallman and Harry Gallman. She was a retired registered nurse and a member of Ingleside Baptist Church.
Mrs. Cole is survived by her sons, Joe Cole (Carla) of Olney, IL and Jim Cole (Cindy) of Carmel, IN; daughters, Cammie Cole of Macon and Nancy Barnes (Dr. Bill) of Macon; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.
