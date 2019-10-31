Nora Reese Laughlin (1959 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "When God made Nora He broke the mold. She was definitely..."
    - Loretto Grier Cudjoe Smith
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
  • "My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your..."
    - B P
  • "Nora, you were so concerned about your fellow man that you..."
    - Kelly Burke
Service Information
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-742-0952
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Stubbs Chapel Baptist Church
Obituary
Nora "Minister Re" Reese-Laughlin
March 28, 1959 - October 22, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Stubbs Chapel Baptist Church (2230 Barnes Ferry Rd., Macon) and 2nd service will be at 3:30 P.M. at Fellowship Baptist Church (9109 County Line Rd., Mitchell, GA). Interment to follow at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family Contact: (478) 718-1448 or (770) 710-2341
Family Visitation, Friday, November 1st from 6 until 7 P.M. at Bentley's Chapel (Montpelier Ave., Macon).
Professional Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019
