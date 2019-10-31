Nora "Minister Re" Reese-Laughlin
March 28, 1959 - October 22, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Stubbs Chapel Baptist Church (2230 Barnes Ferry Rd., Macon) and 2nd service will be at 3:30 P.M. at Fellowship Baptist Church (9109 County Line Rd., Mitchell, GA). Interment to follow at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family Contact: (478) 718-1448 or (770) 710-2341
Family Visitation, Friday, November 1st from 6 until 7 P.M. at Bentley's Chapel (Montpelier Ave., Macon).
Professional Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Nora "Minister Re" Reese-Laughlin
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019