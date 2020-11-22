1/1
Nora Robbins
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nora Robbins
July 28, 1950 - November 19, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Nora Robbins, 70, of Macon passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Graveside services will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery with the Reverend Scott McMillan officiating.
Nora is survived by her three sons, Marty Robbins (Kathy) of Hopemill, North Carolina, Michael (Michele) Robbins of Macon, Georgia, Billy Robbins of Macon, Georgia; sisters, Dale Ross of Macon, Georgia, Jean (David) Proveaux of Lexington, South Carolina and Pamela Ross of Macon, Georgia; sister-in-law, Lois Ross; twelve grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Nora enjoyed art and loved to draw. She also like working with her flowers and cooking, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved