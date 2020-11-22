Nora Robbins
July 28, 1950 - November 19, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Nora Robbins, 70, of Macon passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Graveside services will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery with the Reverend Scott McMillan officiating.
Nora is survived by her three sons, Marty Robbins (Kathy) of Hopemill, North Carolina, Michael (Michele) Robbins of Macon, Georgia, Billy Robbins of Macon, Georgia; sisters, Dale Ross of Macon, Georgia, Jean (David) Proveaux of Lexington, South Carolina and Pamela Ross of Macon, Georgia; sister-in-law, Lois Ross; twelve grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Nora enjoyed art and loved to draw. She also like working with her flowers and cooking, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
