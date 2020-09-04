Norah RobinsonSeptember 1, 1949 - September 2, 2020Centerville, GA- Norah Ann Robinson of Centerville, GA passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was born on September 1, 1949 in Selma, AL to the late Sarah Ward and Johnny Johnson. She was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.Norah is survived by her loving, devoted husband, Willie J Robinson. Sr., her son, Willie (Nellie) and her daughter, Marlo. 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Sisters Sarah and Dian.Norah was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a Military wife, well-traveled and saw many places and met many people. Norah is loved tremendously by her family and all who knew her.Funeral arrangements are being made with:Miller's Funeral Service608 St Phillips St.Selma, AL 36703