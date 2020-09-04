1/1
Norah Robinson
1949 - 2020
Norah Robinson
September 1, 1949 - September 2, 2020
Centerville, GA- Norah Ann Robinson of Centerville, GA passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was born on September 1, 1949 in Selma, AL to the late Sarah Ward and Johnny Johnson. She was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Norah is survived by her loving, devoted husband, Willie J Robinson. Sr., her son, Willie (Nellie) and her daughter, Marlo. 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Sisters Sarah and Dian.
Norah was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a Military wife, well-traveled and saw many places and met many people. Norah is loved tremendously by her family and all who knew her.
Funeral arrangements are being made with:
Miller's Funeral Service
608 St Phillips St.
Selma, AL 36703


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 4, 2020.
