Nordia Wyche AlexanderMay 5, 1940 - April 30, 2020Macon , GA- Nordia Wyche Alexander, 79, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 at Fountain Blue Rehab and Nursing. She was the widow of Nathaniel Alexander. She was predeceased by her two sons, Johnny Wyche and Thomas Wyche, and daughter, Noria Wyche.Mrs. Alexander was born on May 5, 1940, in Monroe County, Georgia, She was the daughter of the late Willie and Mamie Wyche where she attended the Monroe County Public School System. For many years, she served as a domestic worker for notable families in Monroe and Bibb Counties.Mrs. Alexander was a member of Pine Grove CME Church in Culloden, Georgia where she proudly served on the Usher Board. She mostly enjoyed spending time with family, cooking meals for the family and those in need, and listening to gospel music. A woman of prayer, she never met a stranger and was loved by all. Helping others and offering kind words of comfort or advice was second nature to her. Mrs. Alexander did not believe in complaining as she always sought love and peace through prayer. Her affectionate smile would always brighten a room and anyone's heart.Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her children; Bessie A. Spikes (Eugene), Mary L. Wyche, and Cleo P. Alexander all of Macon, Georgia; her siblings, Jo Ann Wyche of Macon, Georgia, Deola Rutland (Charles) of Forsyth, Georgia, Jefferson Wyche (Ethel) and Capus Wyche (Charlie Mae), both of Macon, Georgia, Willie James Wyche and Cecil Wyche both of Rochester, New York; her grandchildren, Linda Wyche (Garry), Carolyn Oliver, Antonio Wyche (Janetta), Rodrick Spikes, Keon Wyche (Tiwanna), Dedrich Spikes, James Henry Digby, III, and Christopher Alexander all of Macon, Georgia; 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.The graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Pine Grove CME Church with the interment at the church's cemetery located at 554 Pine Grove Church Road Culloden, Georgia 31016. Reverend Johnny Jackson, Sr. will officiate. Services are entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home- Macon, Georgia.