Norma Faye Hopkins (1936 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Faye Hopkins.
Service Information
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-3778
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Elam Baptist Church
203 Elam Church Rd.
Gray, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Norma Faye Hopkins
April 4, 1936 - January 8, 2020
Lizella, GA- Norma Faye Hopkins, 83, of Lizella, Georgia passed away on January 8, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Elam Baptist Church, 203 Elam Church Rd., Gray, Georgia.
Mrs. Hopkins is survived by her husband, Norman Lowell Hopkins; son, Jowell K. Hopkins (Belinda); granddaughter, Harley Rose Mullins; great granddaughter, Nevaeh Mullins; and sister, Gwen Hudson.
Please visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences to the family. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave., has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Norma Faye Hopkins
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Macon, GA   (478) 788-3778
funeral home direction icon