Norma Faye Hopkins
April 4, 1936 - January 8, 2020
Lizella, GA- Norma Faye Hopkins, 83, of Lizella, Georgia passed away on January 8, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Elam Baptist Church, 203 Elam Church Rd., Gray, Georgia.
Mrs. Hopkins is survived by her husband, Norman Lowell Hopkins; son, Jowell K. Hopkins (Belinda); granddaughter, Harley Rose Mullins; great granddaughter, Nevaeh Mullins; and sister, Gwen Hudson.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave., has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 24, 2020