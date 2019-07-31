Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brannen-Nesmith Funeral Home 1411 E Union St Vienna , GA 31092 (229)-268-2311 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smyrna Baptist Church Memorial service 11:00 AM Smyrna Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Jean Bush

December 27, 1938 - July 26, 2019

Vienna, GA- Norma Jean Bush, 80, of Vienna, was called to Heaven on Friday, July 26, 2019.

Born in Vienna, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Hattie (Pauline) and Clarence E. Allen. She grew up in Dooly County and graduated from Dooly County High School. She had a beautiful 59 year marriage to the love of her life, George Mack Bush. She followed him all over the world in service to his country while serving her God and her family. She was the Military Wife of the Year in 1973 due to the countless hours she spent volunteering while stationed in Germany. She was a devoted mother to her four daughters. Her love for her husband, children and grandchildren came second only to her love for her God. Norma was a dedicated member of Smyrna Baptist Church. It was her mission in life to share God's love with everyone she encountered-family, friends, even complete strangers, although she never truly met a stranger in her life. Her contagious smile warmed the hearts and souls of countless people throughout her 80 years. Her talents were many. She was an accomplished seamstress, cook and gardener, among other things. After her children were grown, she volunteered much of her life and time to traveling to foreign countries with several different mission groups in order to help better the lives of those less fortunate and to spread the Gospel of Christ. All of her wonderful life's work pales in comparison to her love and devotion to her partner, best friend, husband and soulmate, Mack Bush. She patiently waited for the day that they would be reunited.

Her family finds comfort in sharing many funny stories and memories that were heard, experienced and filled their lives with joy. We will always carry her memory in our hearts and think of her fondly when we make "grandma biscuits" or see some beautiful hydrangeas or crack open a pecan. Our intention is to continue her legacy of unconditional love as was the example she taught and lived.

She is survived by her four daughters, Cheryl Benton (Ronnie), Gwen Reimer (Harry), Lisa Tucker (Lorne) and Penney Bush; her two brothers, Marvin Allen (Shirley) and Wayne Allen (Mary); her four sisters, Yvonne Musselwhite (Bobby Jo), Janelle Posey, Chrystelle Ensley and Ruth Rae; her seven grandchildren, Allison Crisp (Will), Brooke Benton, Amanda Martin (Alden), J. T. Benton, Lindsay Deyampert (Sullivan), Michael Bentonn and Samantha Hammond; her six great grandchildren, Autumn Martin, Hunter Crisp, Lucy Deyampert, Addilyn Martin, Maggie Deyampert and Alivia Martin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George (Mack) Bush and her sister, Sandra Cannon.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, August 3 at Smyrna Baptist Church. Rev. Bobby Carpenter and Dr. Bobby Musselwhite will officiate and inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will greet friends 5 - 8 PM Friday, August 2 at Smyrna Baptist Church.

