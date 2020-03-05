Norma Jean Glover
January 31, 1946 - March 3, 2020
Macon, GA- Memorial services for Norma Jean Glover are 12:00 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Chapel Hill Church of Christ in Macon, GA.
She was born in Warner Robins, Georgia to the parentage of Effort C. and Myrtis Brown Scott. She was educated in the Bibb County School System and graduated from Ballard Hudson High School in 1964. She was retired from Robins AFB and was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include: children, Rodney Glover, Rockville, MD, Crystal J. Glover, Silver Spring, MD, Jonathan Smith, Marietta, GA and Diane (Will) Nichols, Jacksonville, FL; sister, Vickie Scott (Jimmie) Tarantine, Hiram, GA; brother-in-law, Howard Glover, Decatur, GA and niece, LaToyia Scott, Douglasville, GA along with a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020