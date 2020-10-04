Norma Jean MarshallMarch 23, 1941 - September 27, 2020Macon, GA - Norma Jean Marshall was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on March 23, 1941 and passed away on September 27, 2020 at a local Macon, GA hospital.She is survived by her husband, Carl Jones Marshall Jr., and was married for 57 years.She is also survived by her two sons, Robert Marshall and Carl S. Marshall, daughter in-law, June Thanasophon, and her two grandchildren, Ava and Ariya Marshall-Thanasophon.She is a dedicated mother first and foremost and also retired from the US Postal Service in 2006 after 26 years of service. She is a member of Tattnall Square Baptist Church for over 40 years. Her mother, Lula Bernece Zemansky, and her step father, Robert Zemansky preceded her in death. She spent much of her childhood growing up in Fort Smith, AR and met her future husband in Chicago, IL and was married in 1963.She loved travelling around the South visiting mountains, waterfalls, and seeing the many sites in the Northwest when visiting with her son. She is a kind and loving soul, and loved tremendously by all around her. We are profoundly grateful for the joy and love she brought to our lives. We know her presence will always be with us.Any donations can be made to Tattnall Square Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.