Norma Jean Smith
March 19, 1937 - November 13, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Warner Robins, GA – Norma Jean (Hedrick) Smith, 83, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Heart of Georgia Inpatient Unit with her family at her bedside. A graveside service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Magnolia Park Cemetery with Dr. Owen Bozeman and Reverend Stephen Byrd officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Central Baptist Church, 1120 Lake Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088 or to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Jean was an avid reader of the Bible and books of inspiration, and she drew strength from them throughout her life, especially during her final days here on Earth. She was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church, where she served and worshipped the Lord. One of her favorite Bible verses was Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me." Jean's faith indeed was always at the core of her strength and served as her constant guide and source of inspiration.
After God, Jean centered every day of her life on her husband, her three children, and her seven grandchildren and great grandchild. She cherished every opportunity to spend time with her family, whether it be a holiday, a special visit, or long telephone calls to catch up and provide "motherly and grandmotherly advice" – of which she sometimes could have a lot! She and her husband Wayne would never miss an opportunity to hop in the car to visit her kids and grandkids, whether they be in Atlanta or Houston. Jean cherished these family visits, which brought true joy to her life.
When not spending time doting on family, Jean loved to collect dolls and figurines, and she always had a beautiful garden at home where she loved to watch birds – especially her favorite red birds! While her motto was "live simply," Jean always took great pride in her home and her garden.
Jean was born on March 19, 1937 in LaGrange, Georgia to the late Fred and Sarah (Roberts) Hedrick. She met the love of her life, Wayne Smith of Hogansville, Georgia, in 1953, and they married in 1955. Jean and Wayne moved to Macon in 1956, and then to Warner Robins in 1971.
Jean taught kindergarten in Warner Robins and was instrumental in starting several childhood education programs in the area. She was also a long-time substitute teacher in the Houston County school system. Jean worked many years in retail sales, including at Evelyn's and Davison's to name a few.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Wayne; sons Steve Smith (Debbie) of Marietta, Georgia and Reggie Smith (Leigh) of Houston, Texas; daughter Joylyn Cliche of Peachtree City, Georgia; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sister Joanne Edwards (Andy) of Temperence, Michigan.
