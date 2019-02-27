Norma Jean Thompson
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean Thompson.
January 9, 1946 - February 24, 2019
Macon, GA- Norma Jean Thompson passed into eternal rest from her home Sunday, February 24, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at her home Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM, 136 Alton Rd, Macon, GA 31211.
A Macon native, Norma retired from Keebler Cookie Company after 35 years of service. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ethyl Baker and James Nesmith, her husband, Lamar Thompson, brother, Ronnie Nesmith, and grandson, Tyler Morgan.
Norma is survived by her 3 sons, Peter (Ling) Callahan of Macon, Michael (Becky) Thompson of Gray, and Christopher (Dana) Thompson of Macon; daughter, Suzanne Smith of Macon; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and sister, Beverly (Bill) Gingles of Eatonton. She was a loving and devoted matriarch, champion of the underserved, guardian angel to many, and friend to all who met her. She will be immensely missed.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
View the online memorial for Norma Jean Thompson
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel - Gray
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-4278
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2019