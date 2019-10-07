Norma Suddeth
Jones County, Georgia- JONES COUNTY: Norma Suddeth, 91, of Highway 18, West, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at a local hospital. The family will greet friends from 11:00am-12:00pm, Monday, October 7, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Funeral services will follow at 12:00pm.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Norma Suddeth. For full obituary, please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
View the online memorial for Norma Suddeth
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 7, 2019