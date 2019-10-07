Norma Suddeth

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Suddeth.
Service Information
Gray Memorial Chapel
4378 GRAY HIGHWAY
Gray, GA
31032
(478)-986-1311
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gray Memorial Chapel
4378 GRAY HIGHWAY
Gray, GA 31032
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Gray Memorial Chapel
4378 GRAY HIGHWAY
Gray, GA 31032
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Norma Suddeth
Jones County, Georgia- JONES COUNTY: Norma Suddeth, 91, of Highway 18, West, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at a local hospital. The family will greet friends from 11:00am-12:00pm, Monday, October 7, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Funeral services will follow at 12:00pm.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Norma Suddeth. For full obituary, please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.


View the online memorial for Norma Suddeth
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.