Norman "Buddy" Delano Pruitt
March 9, 1934 - October 29, 2019
Macon, GA- Norman "Buddy" Delano Pruitt, 85, passed away on October 29, 2019. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00pm in Macon Memorial Park Chapel with Pastor Johnny Baggett and Jeff Stark officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Special Olympics, Area 7, for the Mustard Seed Retreat, 6801 Moseley Dixon Road, Macon, Georgia 31220.
Buddy was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Norman and Ruby Pruitt. He was an avid sports and Georgia Tech fan and was a coach for many years in the Middle Georgia area with different teams including, VineIngle Little League, Macon Midget Cobra team, and the Special Olympics. He was very dedicated to his wife and kids.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Pruitt; children, Tommy (Norma) Pruitt, Mike (Kimberly) Pruitt, David Watson, Pam Watson, Terry Pruitt, Tim (Suzie) Pruitt, and Timothy Pruitt; brothers, Larry (Edith) Pruett, and Carl (Wendy) Pruett; thirteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019