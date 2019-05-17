Norman Harold Fowler
08/21/1941 - 05/15/2019
DANVILLE, GA- Norman Harold Fowler, 77, of Carden Rd., passed away Wednesday at his residence.
Funeral services will be held Saturday May 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Burial will be in Lucy Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Sam Collins, Rev. Nick Hazelton, and Bro. Jimmy Davidson will officiate.
Mr. Fowler was born in Twiggs County the son of the late William Isaac Fowler and Mary Ellen Floyd Fowler. He was preceded in death by his Brother Joe Fowler and his Sister Annie Mae Fowler. Mr. Harold was the owner of Harold's Custom Strikers and had his custom Turkey Strikers shipped all over the United States. He had been a member of the Baldwin Hunting Club since the 1960's. Harold was a retired Dragline Operator with J.M. Huber Corp, and after his retirement he worked for Shepherd Brothers Timber Company. He attended Lucy Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his Wife, Ann Tucker Fowler. Son, Derek (Page) Fowler. Grandsons, Chase (Megan) Fowler, and Heath (Carolyn) Fowler. Brothers, William A. Fowler, and Frank (Linda) Fowler. Several Nieces and Nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00PM to 8:00PM Friday at the funeral home.
Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to the Lucy Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Hoyt Sanders, 623 Sanders Whitaker Rd., Danville, GA 31017
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Norman Harold Fowler
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2019