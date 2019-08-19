O. D. "Bud" Singletary
10/02/1937 - 08/17/2019
Byron, GA-
O. D. "Bud" Singletary, 81, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, after an extended illness. Family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 2:00PM in the Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home in Byron, with Rev. Tom Carruth officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Born in Chester to the late Elzie Singletary and Annie Mae Hinson Singletary, Mr. Singletary served in the United States Army and retired from Blue Bird Body Company after 28 years of employment. He enjoyed golf, skeet shooting and horses.
Mr. Singletary is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Sheila D. Singletary. Survivors include their children, Melanie D. Mason of Warner Robins, Sherrie M. Childress (Brian) of Jacksonville, FL, O. David Singletary Jr. of Covington, and Daniel S. Singletary of Warner Robins; grandchildren. Jeshua Singletary, Caleb Childress, Micah Childress, and Dylan Ratliff; one great grandchild; brothers, Jack Singletary (Sharon) of Warner Robins and Johnny Singletary (Judy) of Columbia, SC; and other numerous half brothers and half sisters and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BUMC Preschool Program, P. O. Box 6, Byron, GA 31008. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 19, 2019