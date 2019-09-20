O.B. Easom, Jr.
12/29/1939 - 09/18/2019
Vienna, Georgia- Otha Bernard "O.B." Easom, Jr. of Vienna passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Navicent Hospital in Macon. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lake Blackshear Baptist Church with Rev. Phil Streetman officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. O. B. was born in Vienna and was the son of the late Otha Bernard Easom, Sr. and Willie Mae Calhoun Easom. He was an active member of Lake Blackshear Baptist Church. O.B.'s biggest passion was singing for the Lord. He sang over the years with many groups including the Travelers Quartet of Macon, and as a soloist. He was currently singing with New Grace of Roberta. He was a jeweler and managed Friedman's Jewelers for 37 years and worked for the past 20 years with Crenshaw Jewelers. He was a "people person" and loved working and interacting with the public. O.B. is survived by his wife of 61 years, Laura Faye Horne Easom of Vienna; two daughters and their husbands, Sherrie and Danny Bailey of Columbus and Amy and Brad Cody of Roberta; three grandchildren, Melissa McCall and her husband, Matt of Fortson, Luke Cody and Laura Kate Cody; and three great grandchildren, James McCall, Cayden McCall and Gavin McCall. He was preceded in death by a sister, Iris Kinard. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services of Cordele. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 20, 2019