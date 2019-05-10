Odean McDonald Benton
March 2, 1927 - May 9, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Odean McDonald Benton, 92, of Macon, Georgia passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her residence. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Pastor Cory Mauer will officiate. The family will have a visitation on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home.
Born in Winder, Georgia, She was the daughter of the late Orin J. McDonald and Essie Mae Martin McDonald. She was a member of the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church in Statham, Georgia. She was also best know for her cooking and having the cleanest yard in the neighborhood.
She is survived by her two children, Douglas Benton (Loretta) and Beverly Mathews (Randy) Seven grandchildren, Fourteen great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2019