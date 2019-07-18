Odessa B. Howard
March 17, 1932 - July 15, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Odessa B. Howard are 11:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 795 Maynard Street, Macon.
Odessa B. Howard was born in Twiggs County to Mrs. Zenoma B. Glover and Mr. Willie Marcus. She was one of 12 children. She grew up in Macon, GA and graduated from Ballard Hudson High School and Fielding Business College. She was the wife of the late George E. Howard and they have two sons, six grandchildren and three godchildren. She worked at Robins Air Force Base for 30 years and received many awards for outstanding performance and achievements during her tenure.
The family will receive guests Friday the 19th between the hours of 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM at the home.
We thank you for your current and continued prayers.
The Howard Family.
Published in The Telegraph on July 18, 2019