Ola Bell Nelson
September 28, 1936 - May 26, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Celebration of life for Mrs. Ola Bell Nelson will be Saturday June 1, 2019 at Warner Robins CME Church. Committal service will be held at Parkway Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 66 years Mr. Walter L. Nelson, Sr., her children Walter (Rose) L. Nelson, Jr., Gloria (James) Jackson, Minnie (Rodney) Sanders, Rickey Nelson, Mary Gail (Milton) Walker, Chiquita Williams, Tiffany Hampton, and a devoted grandson who she reared as her own Dieon Nelson; siblings Annie Hart, Willene Gray, and Joseph Hart; 19 Grand-Children, 30 Great-Grand Children and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday May 31, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2019