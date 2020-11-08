Olene Sara Williams TeetsAugust 29, 1924 - October 30, 2020Macon, GA- Graveside services for Olene Sara Williams Teets will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park.Teets, 96, died Friday, October 30, 2020. Born August 29, 1924 in Wheeler County, Georgia, daughter of the late Oscar Williams and Ethel Horne Williams Howard, she was affectionately known to many as Aunt Sa and lived in Macon, Georgia for many years.She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church since the 1970's. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Leroy Teets; her sisters, Velma Burch and Mary Williams, and brother, Farrell Howard. She is survived by her son and daughter in love, Warren Benjamin and Carol Teets of Newburg, Maryland; a brother, Douglas Howard of Gulfport, Mississippi; her nephews, Harry Lee Burch III (Jennifer) and Brent Burch (Debbie); along with several great nieces and nephews. Her late years brought loving caregivers, Belinda and Sandra.Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.