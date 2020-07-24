1/1
Olivia H. Smith
1922 - 2020
Olivia H. Smith
April 6, 1922 - July 20, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Memorial services for Olivia H. Smith will be held via Zoom July 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Mrs. Smith, 98, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. She loved serving Jehovah, loved the ministry, and sharing Bible truths with everyone she came in contact with.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her son, James C. Smith; brother, Madison Holmes; sister, Annie L. Stucky; many devoted grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
