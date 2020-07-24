Olivia H. SmithApril 6, 1922 - July 20, 2020Warner Robins, GA- Memorial services for Olivia H. Smith will be held via Zoom July 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Mrs. Smith, 98, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. She loved serving Jehovah, loved the ministry, and sharing Bible truths with everyone she came in contact with.She leaves to cherish her memories to her son, James C. Smith; brother, Madison Holmes; sister, Annie L. Stucky; many devoted grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She was entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary