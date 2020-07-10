1/1
Ollie Mae Manuel Wilson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ollie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ollie Mae Manuel Wilson
Jones County, Georgia- Ollie Mae Manuel Wilson, 80, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at a local hospital. Memorial services will be held at 11:00am, Friday, July 10, 2020, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray.
Mrs. Wilson was born May 15, 1940, in Jones County and had lived in Jones County her entire life. She was the daughter of the late Joe Ben Manuel, Sr and Jessie Wyche Manuel. Mrs. Wilson was retired from Cherokee Cannery and spending time with her grandchildren was her life. She was preceded in death by a daughter: Jackie Wilson-Hamm.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her children: Gloria Wilson, Mershell Wilson and Brenda Wilson Nelson (Frank); grandchildren: Roderick Wilson (Latesha), Sharrad Hamm (Ashley), Jamel Ross, LaAdrian Wilson (Demetress), Shon Barnes and Jasmine Ross twenty-two great-grandchildren,and by a sister-in-law: Ernestine Manuel.
Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements from Mrs. Wilson. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.


View the online memorial for Ollie Mae Manuel Wilson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Gray Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gray Memorial Chapel
4378 GRAY HIGHWAY
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-1311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 8, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Charles Manuel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved