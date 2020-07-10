Ollie Mae Manuel Wilson
Jones County, Georgia- Ollie Mae Manuel Wilson, 80, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at a local hospital. Memorial services will be held at 11:00am, Friday, July 10, 2020, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray.
Mrs. Wilson was born May 15, 1940, in Jones County and had lived in Jones County her entire life. She was the daughter of the late Joe Ben Manuel, Sr and Jessie Wyche Manuel. Mrs. Wilson was retired from Cherokee Cannery and spending time with her grandchildren was her life. She was preceded in death by a daughter: Jackie Wilson-Hamm.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her children: Gloria Wilson, Mershell Wilson and Brenda Wilson Nelson (Frank); grandchildren: Roderick Wilson (Latesha), Sharrad Hamm (Ashley), Jamel Ross, LaAdrian Wilson (Demetress), Shon Barnes and Jasmine Ross twenty-two great-grandchildren,and by a sister-in-law: Ernestine Manuel.
Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements from Mrs. Wilson.
